Antigen test once in 14 days must for govt. staff in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

11 November 2020 23:14 IST

Employees can use services of mobile testing unit

District Collector D. Sajith Babu has said that all government employees in the district should undergo antigen test once in 14 days.

Speaking at a district-level corona core committee meeting organised through videoconferencing on Wednesday, he said the services of the mobile testing unit headed by the District Medical Officer could be availed for the purpose. He directed the DMO (Health) to ready an inspection plan in this regard.

The Collector said although the number of COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod was less compared to other districts, caution should be maintained.

It was also decided to resume the KSRTC service on the Deli-Paravanadukkam route on national highway from Monday.

District Police Chief D. Shilpa, Sub Collector D.R. Meghashree, ADM N. Devidas, DMO A.V. Ramdas, and District Information Officer M. Madhusoodanan attended the meeting.