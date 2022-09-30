Anticipatory bail plea of KSRTC employees rejected

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 30, 2022 23:30 IST

The Additional District and Sessions Court VI, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application submitted by five Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees who allegedly roughed up a man and his daughter at Kattakkada on September 20.

Judge Vishnu K. turned down the plea for pre-arrest bail sought by Milan Dorich, 44, of Kallikkad; S.R. Suresh Kumar, 53, of Aramada; N. Anil Kumar, 50, of Kachani; S. Ajikumar, 35, of Panniyode; and Muhammed Sherif, 53, of Kuttichal.

The court observed that the allegations levelled against the accused, who are officials of a public sector undertaking, could not be taken lightly. It also approved the submission made by the investigation officer that placing them under custody was highly necessary for the investigation in the case.

While opposing the bail application, the prosecution led by Additional Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen argued the alleged assault and wrongful confinement of the complainant and his daughter by public officials whom they had approached for renewing a concession card were grave in nature. They have also been accused of outraging the modesty of the girl.

The counsel for the KSRTC employees, however, accused the complainant of filing false complaints against them due to an enmity.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have come under immense pressure for its inability in nabbing the accused in the incident that had taken place on September 20.

