Anticipatory bail granted to Kerala filmmaker Major Ravi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Major Ravi and Anilkumar, the managing director of a private security group, on a complaint that the duo had duped a person from Ambalappuzha of ₹1.75 crore. A single judge of the court asked the accused to appear before the investigation officer in the case on Thursday. If arrested, the accused shall be produced before a magistrate court and released on bail, the court directed. The court had also imposed a few bail conditions on the accused.