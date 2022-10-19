Anticipatory bail granted to Kerala filmmaker Major Ravi

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Tread carefully: On inflation
Centre files affidavit on Uniform Civil Code in SC, says different religions following different laws affronting national unity
Jayalalithaa’s death probe | Arumughaswamy Commission calls for further investigation into role of Sasikala, Vijayabaskar and two others
The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Major Ravi and Anilkumar, the managing director of a private security group, on a complaint that the duo had duped a person from Ambalappuzha of ₹1.75 crore. A single judge of the court asked the accused to appear before the investigation officer in the case on Thursday. If arrested, the accused shall be produced before a magistrate court and released on bail, the court directed. The court had also imposed a few bail conditions on the accused.