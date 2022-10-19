Kerala

Anticipatory bail granted to Kerala filmmaker Major Ravi

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Major Ravi and Anilkumar, the managing director of a private security group, on a complaint that the duo had duped a person from Ambalappuzha of ₹1.75 crore. A single judge of the court asked the accused to appear before the investigation officer in the case on Thursday. If arrested, the accused shall be produced before a magistrate court and released on bail, the court directed. The court had also imposed a few bail conditions on the accused.


