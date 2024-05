Filmmaker Omar Lulu, who was facing allegations of rape, was issued anticipatory bail on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court issued him anticipatory bail on the condition that he shall be released, if arrested. The court asked him to furnish a bail bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties to go on bail.

Mr. Lulu, who denied the allegation of rape, contended that only a consensual relationship existed between him and the petitioner.

The court will consider the case on June 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.