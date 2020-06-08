Antibody tests to ascertain community spread

Considering the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and to ascertain whether community spread is on, the Health Department has decided to conduct antibody tests in the district from Monday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said health workers, policemen, public relations officials, government employees, migrant workers, truck drivers, people with recent travel history, those in home quarantine and government centres, people above 60 years of age, and those diagnosed with lung diseases would be tested.

Besides police personnel, Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi staffers, journalists, food suppliers, shopkeepers, volunteers, and those who have come into contact with truck drivers will be examined.

The tests will be conducted at Manjeswaram Taluk Hospital, Mangalpady Taluk Hospital, Panathadi Taluk Hospital, Kanhangad District Hospital, and Kasaragod General Hospital. Teams of medical officers, staff nurses, lab technicians, and junior health inspectors will be deployed.