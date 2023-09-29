September 29, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George on Friday said the timely administration of anti-viral drugs by complying with the health protocol helped reduce the mortality rate of Nipah patients in Kozhikode district.

Addressing reporters in the wake of the discharge of four cured patients from the hospitals, Ms. George said the mortality rate in Kozhikode was only 33 % compared to the usual case fatality of 70%.

She pointed out that the main reason for the successful recovery of the patients was the fast diagnosis and the isolation of all on the contact list of the index patient. The anti-viral drugs were given at the correct time which helped the patients survive, she pointed out.

According to Ms. George, further studies would also be carried out to assess the factors behind the recovery. The immunological protection of patients who underwent anti-viral treatment would be one of the important factors of the proposed studies, she said.

“In Kozhikode district, the isolation period of all identified on the contact list will end on October 5. As of now there are 568 persons in isolation. The control room will be functional till October 26 as part of the continuing vigil,” said Ms. George. She also made it clear that a standard operating procedure (SoP) would be designed for Kozhikode to implement the proposed community surveillance programme under the ‘One health Initiative.

To questions related to the possible mutation of Nipah virus, Ms. George said the lab tests so far conducted by the health authorities had ruled out the possibility based on scientific results. It was done through the genomic sequencing of the virus present in the infected cases and fruit eating bats from the affected areas in the 2018, 2019, and 2021 outbreaks, she added.

Explaining the importance of developing monoclonal antibodies for effective treatment of the patients, the Minister said the support of three leading research firms had already been sought to meet the requirements. The development of native monoclonal antibodies would be a crucial step to address the challenge in the days to come, she added.