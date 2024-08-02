Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests Maoist leader from Alappuzha

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police arrested C.P. Moideen, leader of the Kabani Dalam of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), from Alappuzha on Thursday night.

Sources said that he was taken into custody from the Alappuzha KSRTC bus station.

Moideen, an accused in several cases, including those registered under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention) Act), was allegedly leading the activities of the banned organisation in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur. Sources said that the arrest of one of the senior-most of the current cadres was a breakthrough in the anti-Maoist operation and a major jolt to the movement in the State.

A native of Malappuram, he is the brother of slain Maoist C.P. Jaleel who was killed in an encounter with the Thunderbolts, the commando force of the Kerala Police at Lakkidi in Wayanad in 2019. The police had earlier declared Moideen a fugitive from the law.

Search intensified

Recently, the ATS intensified its search for the members of the banned organisation. Last week, the ATS nabbed Maoist leader Soman from the Shoranur railway station premises. On July 18, Manoj, alias Ashik, was arrested from near the Ernakulam South railway station for alleged Maoist links. Both were reportedly associated with the Kabani Dalam.

Santhosh, another wanted member of the group, is absconding.

