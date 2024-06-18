Anti-STP protesters urge Kozhikode Corporation to withdraw cases against them

The public protest committee at Kothi has demanded that the Kozhikode Corporation withdraw complaints against those who protested against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) project, now that the Kozhikode Corporation has decided to change the location of the plant.

Welcoming the Corporation’s decision announced by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed at the council meeting last week, protest committee chairman Faisal Pallikkandy said hundreds of people who had taken part in protests against the STP project at Kothi had been beaten up by the police. “If the Corporation was clear about the site of the STP at the time of the protest, police atrocities would not have happened,” said Mr. Pallikkandy.

Several protests had taken place at Pallikandy and Kothi against the proposed STP in November-December 2022, in which several women and children had participated. At one stage, women led the protests, blocking vehicles that came to the site, burning tyres, and sitting on roads. As many as 43 persons, including 23 women, were arrested on November 26, resulting in a hartal in six wards of the Corporation against alleged police atrocities. “The police had dragged some women through the road, and some of them were grievously injured,” said Mr. Pallikkandy, demanding that the Corporation withdraw the cases, the hearing on which was on, against the protesters, as the civic body had acknowledged its mistake in the selection of site for the proposed plant.

The protest committee had alleged since the beginning that the selection of land on the banks of the Kallai at Pallikandy was a clear violation of environment norms. They alleged that the site was primarily an encroachment on the river, and that the Corporation had undertaken widespread destruction of mangroves to find space for the plant. The committee had moved court against the Corporation’s move.

The Deputy Mayor had cited suggestions provided by Seamak group, which had withdrawn from the contract to construct the plant, on the suitability of the site as the reason for the Corporation’s decision to change the site. However, Mr. Pallikandy pointed out several reasons for change of mind of the civic body, such as an order of the Kerala High Court Division Bench suggesting that both parties approach the National Green Tribunal for a solution to the issue. “The Corporation knows that the tribunal will not approve a construction where a river is being encroached upon and mangroves are destroyed,” he said.

