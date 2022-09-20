Anti-rabies vaccination drives on in many local bodies: Minister

‘State has approached Supreme Court against HC order banning Kudumbashree ABC centres’

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said here on Tuesday that many local bodies in the State had already started vaccination drives against rabies.

Though it was decided to hold the vaccination drive from September 20 to October 20, many local bodies started the drive from September 15.

Work on the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre under the Animal Husbandry department was progressing. The ABC centres managed by the Kudumbashree had to stop functioning following a Kerala High Court order. The State had approached the Supreme Court seeking to revoke this order.

The government had also sought permission to kill rabies-affected and aggressive dogs. However, this had been misinterpreted and propaganda was spread against the State saying that the government was trying to kill the dogs en masse. The Chief Minister had also clarified that the government was not for killing dogs. Killing the dogs was not a solution for the problem, the Minister said.

Dog catchers

To address the shortage of dog catchers, the Kudumbashree and local bodies had been asked to prepare a list of volunteers, Mr. Rajesh said. They would be trained at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and livestock centres for nine days.

The ABC programmes would be taken up and the vaccination drive would continue for a longer period, the Minister said.