Anti-rabies vaccination drive from Sept. 20

170 local bodies have been identified as hotspots of dog bites

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 15, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will launch an anti-rabies vaccination drive in the State from September 20 to inoculate dogs in 170 local bodies that have been identified as hotspots of dog bite cases, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said.

While local self-government institutions that have reported 10 or more dog bite cases in a month have been classified as hotspots. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of hotspots with 28. Palakkad has 26 hotspots, while Kollam and Alappuzha have 19 each.

“As many as two-lakh dogs have been administered anti-rabies vaccine since April. In addition, 1.2 lakh post-bite vaccinations have also been provided to animals,” Ms. Chinchurani said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2019 census had recorded over 2.89 lakh stray dogs and nearly nine-lakh pet dogs. While six-lakh vaccine doses have been supplied across the State, the department would soon procure another four-lakh doses, the Minister said.

Ms. Chinchurani, who earlier chaired a high-level meeting, said vaccination and certification would be made mandatory for all pet dogs in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While announcing plans to expedite the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme by strengthening 37 dog sterilisation centres, Ms. Chinchurani said attempts to augment such efforts by identifying more locations had hit a roadblock owing to local opposition.

The government would solicit the support of legislators to ensure the cooperation of local communities in their respective constituencies, she said.

The Minister said the steady progress that was achieved by the State in street dog sterilisation with the assistance of Kudumbashree groups had come to a halt following a court order last year.

All Kudumbashree ABC units had to be closed down after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) reported various deficiencies. As many as 79,426 dogs had been sterilised by the Kudumbashree between 2017 and 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app