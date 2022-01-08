Kerala

Anti-poaching guards suspended for setting up snares inside sanctuary

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary Warden S. Narendra Babu suspended three forest watchers in connection with the setting up cable snares inside the sanctuary.

K.Krishnan, 38, and V.Rakesh, 32, permanent watchers, and C. Chandran, 35, a temporary watcher of the Muthanga Forest range under the sanctuary were suspended in connection with the incident. The trio had set up 18 cable snares near the Maragaddha anti-poaching camp shed, nearly 8 km from the Muthanga Forest station, to trap lower mammals.

They were caught red handed during a surprise inspection made by Assistant Wildlife Warden K.P. Anilkumar, on December 2 night.


