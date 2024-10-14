Anti-narcotics squad makes headway in tracking incidents of drug trafficking in Kozhikode

Hotspot analysis and investigations using call detail records (CDR) have enabled the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) to advance its crackdown on inter-State and inter-district drug pushers dealing in commercial quantities of synthetic drugs. In the past two months, DANSAF squads, with support of the police, have arrested over 15 drug pushers across various locations in Kozhikode district.

Police officers have said that the frequency of vehicle checks and flash inspections at identified hotspots had been increased to ensure constant monitoring of the areas. Surveillance around educational institutions and public places, including tourist spots and malls, had been doubled following directives from senior police officers coordinating the raids, they added.

“The majority of those arrested with commercial quantities were carriers who frequently targeted school and college students in urban areas. Some had connections to inter-State drug rackets,” said a sub inspector involved in a recent major seizure in the city. He added that tips received from shadow patrol squads and officers from local police stations played a crucial role in the seizures.

In the city alone, over 25 drug hotspots are being directly monitored by various enforcement squads, in addition to several newly identified locations frequented by suspected drug pushers.

Some residents’ associations and clubs have enhanced surveillance measures against drug pushers. They are in regular contact with Station House Officers in their areas to report suspected individuals or groups. Police sources said that the vigilance in residential areas would aid preventive measures. Suggestions for using drones to improve aerial surveillance were also under consideration, they added.

At the recent Kerala Police Officers Association meeting, the Chief Minister called for intensified action against drug trafficking. The directive was taken seriously by the DANSAF squads across the State. District-level meetings were held under senior police officers to evaluate the situation and enhance field operations aimed at tracking individuals dealing in commercial quantities of drugs and those targeting students.