Anti-narcotic workshop in Kollam

The District Information Office and Fatima Mata National College in Kollam are jointly organising an anti-narcotic workshop at the college auditorium on Friday. District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph will inaugurate the workshop and Principal Cynthia Catherine Michael will preside over the function. College manger Fr. Abhilash Gregory will deliver the keynote address. Excise Assistant Commissioner V. Robert, District Information Officer C. F. Dileep Kumar and Head of the Psychology department P. S Anil Jose will also speak on the occasion.