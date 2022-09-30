Anti-narcotic campaign likely to be made part of curriculum

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is considering making anti-narcotic campaign a part of the regular school curriculum, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He said this at a meeting of representatives of various religious and community organisations in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

All religious and social organisations declared their full support for the government’s anti-narcotic campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan said that the youth seemed to be seeking out new ways of intoxication. Apart from the work of government’s enforcement agencies, popular support and participation was necessary to check the influx of drugs. All religious organisations are united in their fight against narcotics and they should take the lead in bringing more people to the forefront of the campaign against drugs, he said.

Anti-narcotic messages should go out to the community on special days. The message against drugs should be taken up through madrassas, Sunday schools and other moral science classes of religious organisations. All socio-religious organisations and the public should join hands to make the future of the youth safe from drugs.

Adequate number of counsellors will be appointed in schools. Those suitable for counseling students must be found from amongst the teachers. If at all any child was found to have fallen prey to the addiction of drugs, there was no need for hiding in shame. Instead, it should be informed to the authorities. Children who were drawn into the drug racket should be allowed to live with their self respect intact. All student and youth organisations should be in the forefront of the campaign against drugs. Apart from popularising de-addiction centres, all youth organisations should be a party to the campaign against drugs, the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that those who became informants and gave out local information on drugs need not fear about their future. Their identity and details would be kept confidential.

Mr. Vijayan specified that under no circumstances should any performing art form glorify drug users.