ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-K-Rail Samithy to meet in Kochi on Sunday

Published - June 29, 2024 11:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level meeting of K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samithy will be held at Adhyapaka Bhavan near the Ernakulam Junction railway station on June 30, in the wake of efforts to revive the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

Activists opposed to the project from all 11 districts through which the rail corridor was expected to pass through will attend. A mass memorandum signed by 25,000 people who would be affected by the project is expected to be handed over to Samithy chairman M.P. Baburaj, says a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US