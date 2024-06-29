GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-K-Rail Samithy to meet in Kochi on Sunday

Published - June 29, 2024 11:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level meeting of K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samithy will be held at Adhyapaka Bhavan near the Ernakulam Junction railway station on June 30, in the wake of efforts to revive the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

Activists opposed to the project from all 11 districts through which the rail corridor was expected to pass through will attend. A mass memorandum signed by 25,000 people who would be affected by the project is expected to be handed over to Samithy chairman M.P. Baburaj, says a release.

