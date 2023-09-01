Anti-incumbency wave will give UDF a decisive win at Puthuppally, says Satheesan

September 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the heat of campaign battles outstrip the day-time heat in Puthuppally, the question being asked is whether the United Democratic Front will be able to hold the fort in the absence of its towering leader, Oommen Chandy. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, however, has no such doubts. “We have set a dream target for Chandy Oommen. My only worry is whether we will reach that milestone or not,” he said, in an interaction with mediapersons here on Friday.

Asked what exactly constituted that dream target, he replied that it would be disclosed within the next couple of days. “The focus of the CPI(M) is now to reduce the margin of its defeat. We have also taken note of the reports of the Left party abusing power to gain an undue advantage in this election. The details will be released after a thorough cross-check,” he said.

A question to ED

According to Mr. Satheesan, the defining trend of the byelection at Puthuppally will be the strong anti-incumbency wave against the LDF government. “It is a fact that the voters’ love towards Chandy will be reflected in the byelection. At the same time, the back-to-back scams involving this government, price rise, and unavailability of essential commodities in Supplyco outlets during Onam will also play a crucial role in this election,” he said.

Pointing to an “unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP,” he also sought to know why the Enforcement Directorate was dragging its feet on the kickback scam. “The ED has not taken any case despite the deal coming under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Will the BJP take a similar stance if it was a Congress Chief Minister?” asked Mr. Satheesan.

Kodakara hawala case

According to him, the CPI(M) and the BJP had struck a deal against the backdrop of the Kodakara hawala case to save each other. On the raging cyberattack on actor Jayasurya and Achu Oommen, the daughter of Chandy, Mr. Satheesan termed it a classic example of fascist leadership using social media to pour scorn over their rivals. “On the ground, this government has made the life of Sathiyamma, a hapless woman, miserable just for her innocuous comment on Chandy,” he added.

As to the criticism raised by the Chief Minister regarding the Congress’ stance on natural rubber, Mr. Satheesan responded that this government had so far distributed less than ₹50 crore out of the ₹1,100 crore earmarked for the Rubber Price Incentive Scheme over the last two years.

