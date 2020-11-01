Anti-govt. protests sweep State on formation day

CPI(M) organises public meet to counter propaganda war

The State witnessed a spate of anti-government protests on the 64th anniversary of its formation on Sunday.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets to spotlight the ongoing money laundering investigations against M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of State secretary of the CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition observed the occasion as ‘‘Day of Betrayal.’’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Mr. Vijayan ruled behind an iron curtain in privileged isolation. The Chief Minister remained remote and distant from all except gold smugglers, commission agents and his enablers in the government.

Mr. Sivasankar had merely done Mr. Vijayan's bidding. Central law enforcement agencies were knocking at Mr. Vijayan's door. The Chief Minster should resign to avoid further humiliation to himself and the State.

The CPI(M) leadership had slipped its moral moorings and allowed its kin to profit from power. The case of Bineesh was a stark example, Mr. Chennithala said.

BJP protests

Scores of BJP workers lined the State and National Highways in physically distanced groups of five.

BJP State president K. Surendran alleged that Mr. Vijayan had used megaprojects, including Life Mission, as avenues for personal corruption. Mr. Sivasankar had accepted an expensive smartphone as bribe from a Life Mission contractor.

The gift was just the tip of the iceberg and pointed to larger malfeasance. Mr. Surendran said the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the shady money trial would soon extend to Bineesh's family, his associates in business, cinema and also the Kerala Cricket Association.

CPI(M) push back

The CPI(M) held public meetings in the evening to counter the propaganda war unleashed by the Opposition. Mr. Balakrishnan said the media had forsaken its ethics to vilify party leaders and the government.

The Congress and the BJP had attempted to whittle down the electoral prospects of the CPI(M) by laying down a barrage of lies against the government. They had recruited their enablers in the media to amplify portions of the statements of the accused to tarnish the government.

The Centre leaked cherry-picked portions of the statements given by the accused to federal law enforcement agencies to its enablers in the television, print and online media.

The BJP was irked that the CPI(M) had initiated a mustering of secular parties to turn the tide of the battle against Sangh Parivar forces in the coming elections. The Congress in Kerala was playing second fiddle to the BJP. The people have sensed the deception and rallied behind the government, the CPI(M) said.