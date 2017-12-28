Anti-FMD vaccination drive on

A three-week intensive vaccination drive as part of the National Foot and Mouth Disease Control Programme (FMD-CP) commenced in the district on Thursday. Around 1,09,040 cloven-footed livestock, including cattle and pigs, will be vaccinated through camps organised by the Animal Husbandry Department.

“The drive, conducted as part of the 23rd round of the FMD-CP programme, will cover a total of 14,86,678 animals in the State. Through vaccination at regular intervals, FMD can be effectively controlled in Kollam. The disease is mainly spread through cattle brought from other States for slaughter. Since the infected livestock enter the district through Kottavasal and Thenmala check posts, monitoring under Rapid Action Force will be intensified in the border areas. Slaughterhouses and cattle markets will be brought under strict surveillance,” said District Animal Husbandry Officer D. Anilkumar.

The department will charge ₹5 per animal for vaccination. “According to Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, it is mandatory to vaccinate livestock. The department has formed 140 squads that will visit houses of farmers to vaccinate the animals,” he said.

Official launch

The drive, which will conclude on January 22, was officially inaugurated by district panchayat president K. Jagadamma at the Veliyam Milk Cooperative Society on Thursday.