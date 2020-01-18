Kerala

Anti-drugs video a big draw

more-in

General Education Minister C. Ravindranath explains the effects of drugs on the brain

As the General Education Department’s drug-free campus campaign to rid schools of all kinds of intoxicants picks up pace, the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) has brought out a video that targets awareness creation.

The video has more than 8,000 views on the SIET YouTube channel, and 12,000 views on Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath’s Facebook page.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 12:23:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/anti-drugs-video-a-big-draw/article30596199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY