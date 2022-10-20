Anti-drugs human chain organising committee meeting on Saturday

Human chain to be formed on November 1

A meeting of the organising committee will be held here on Saturday in connection with the human chain against drug abuse to be formed on November 1.

The meeting, at Shikshak Sadan at 10 a.m., will be attended by senior officials of the Higher Education, Technical Education, and General Education departments.

Principals/head teachers of schools, colleges, ITIs, and polytechnics in the Corporation limits, student union representatives and college union office-bearers will attend the meeting.

The State Police Chief, Excise Commissioner, district panchayat president, standing committee chairpersons, and the Mayor will be invited.

State and district in-charges of the National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Student Police Cadets, Red Cross, and Little KITEs too will attend.

Ministers V. Sivankutty and R. Bindu requested the participation of people from all sections to make the anti-drugs human chain a success.