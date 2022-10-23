Anti-drugs human chain in capital on Kerala Piravi Day

CM, Ministers, students will become part of the human chain

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 23, 2022 21:44 IST

A human chain will be formed in the State capital on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, to mark the end of the first phase of the State government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign to create a public defence against substance abuse.

School and college students in the district, teachers, Kudumbashree workers, and people from all walks of life will come together as part of the human chain, seen as the declaration of the State’s war against drugs. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers, and other prominent people will join the human chain in front of Martyrs’ Column at Palayam. A pledge against drugs will be taken and drugs will be burnt symbolically.

This will be followed by a public meeting at University College in which the Chief Minister and other Ministers will participate.

Human chains will be formed in all educational institutions in the district at 3 p.m. the same day. The decision was taken at an organising committee formation meeting held under the leadership of Ministers V. Sivankutty and G.R. Anil.

Mr. Sivankutty said laws or govenment mechanisms alone could not wipe oput drugs from society; a concerted effort with public participation was needed for this.

The organising committee has Mr. Sivankutty, Mr. Anil and Minister for Transport Antony Raju as patrons. Mayor Arya Rajendran is the chairman and District Collector Geromic George the vice chairman.

The organisers are trying to make the human chain, which will begin in front of the Gandhi sculpture in front of Martyrs’ Column, the biggest human chain in the State. Student Police Cadets, National Cadet Corps, Scout and Guides, representatives from political, social, cultural, and religious sectors too will take part in the human chain.

