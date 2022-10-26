Anti-drugs force comprising NCC, NSS volunteers to be formed on campuses

ADVERTISEMENT

An anti-drugs force comprising National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers is being formed in institutions of higher education in the State to carry out sustained campaigns against drug abuse.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will formally announce the volunteer force and its name at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The NCC-NSS volunteer force is part of the 'Bodhapoornima' campaign aimed at ridding the campuses of higher educational institutions of drug menace. Each campus-level unit would have 20 volunteers, 10 each from the NCC and the NSS, Ms. Bindu said here on Wednesday.

The volunteer force will undertake activities aimed at stepping up awareness among students and the public through street plays, flash mobs and social media platforms. The units will recommend counselling support for students if the situation warrants and maintain vigil against the sale and use of banned substances on campuses.

Ms. Bindu said that the government had given shape to a general code of conduct for the volunteers. Every volunteer would participate in anti-drug activities for three years.

Training sessions on relevant laws, counselling and communication skills will be provided to the volunteers. The college Principal will chair the campus-level committee.

Senior teachers; NCC and NSS officers; representatives of the Parent-Teacher Association; Police, Health and Excise departments; and local bodies will form the executive committee on the individual campuses. These committees will meet every three months. There will also be a general body comprising all employees of the institution, parents of all the students, representatives of selected regional youth clubs, class representatives, alumni and retired teachers.

A representative of the district administration will chair the district-level committee. The district-level panel will create action plans at the beginning of an academic year and pass it on to the campus committees.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju; Brigadier P.K. Sunil Kumar, officiating Additional Director General, NCC (Kerala-Lakshadweep); and senior officials of the Departments of Higher Education and Social Justice will be present at the function on Thursday.