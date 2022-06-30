Anti-drug rally held
An anti-drug rally was taken out at Kozhinjampara, near here, on Thursday under the banner of the Ahalia FM 90.4. Students of Ahalia Public School, Elappully, and Government Higher Secondary School, Kozhikppara, attended the rally.
Kozhinjampara police station sub-inspector Anuraj flagged off the rally. Civil Excise Officer Abdul Basit led an awareness session on drugs and their dangers.
