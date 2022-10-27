Anti-drugs human chains to be formed on November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate arrangements have been made across Kerala to mark the conclusion of the first phase of the government’s ‘No to Drugs’ campaign on November 1.

Students will form human chains in educational institutions across the State to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level observance in the State capital. Nearly 25,000 students will participate in the “anti-drug chain” that will commence at the Gandhi Park and stretch up to the Ayyankali square in Vellayambalam in the capital city. A pledge will be administered at a public meeting to be held at the Martyrs’ Column in Palayam later. Symbolic intoxicants will be burnt on the occasion. Similar programmes will be held across the State.

Addressing a joint press conference, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said vigilance committees would come into being in each institution to take forward the goals of the campaign.

School managements would be directed to convene ‘school parliaments’ regularly to assess efforts undertaken to counter the proliferation of narcotic substances. Parent Teachers Associations, National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadets (SPC), Red Cross, Scouts and Guides and other voluntary organisations will be made part of the drive, Mr. Sivankutty said.

According to Dr. Bindu, the first phase of the ‘Bodhapoornima’ campaign undertaken in higher education institutions will be held at University College on November 1. Prizes will be distributed among the winners of various competitions, including short film making, story, poetry and essay writing and e-poster designing that were conducted as part of the campaign.

Anti-drugs force

Dr. Bindu also formally announced the launch of the anti-drugs force, Agents for Social Awareness against Drugs (ASAAD), comprising NSS and NCC volunteers in higher education institutions at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Each ASAAD force, comprising 10 volunteers each of the NSS and the NCC, will function for three years before handing over the responsibility to the next batch. Each ASAAD squad will be chaired by the college Principal with the NSS programme officer and NCC officer assuming the role of member secretaries. Senior faculty members, PTA representatives, student representatives of the NSS and the NCC, local body representatives, health inspector, police and excise officers, a representative of the Social Justice department and two social workers will be members of its executive committee. It will meet every three months.