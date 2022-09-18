Anti-drug campaign should be taken up by public: Speaker A.N. Shamseer

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 18, 2022 20:43 IST

Speaker A.N. Shamseer speaking at the State-level inauguration of the fourth phase of Bala Sauhrida Kerala (Child-Friendly Kerala) programme at Thalassery block panchayat EMS Auditorium in Kannur on Sunday.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer has appealed to the public to take up the campaign led by the State government against drug addiction.

He was speaking at the State-level inauguration of the fourth phase of Bala Sauhrida Kerala (Child-Friendly Kerala) programme of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights held at Thalassery block panchayat EMS Auditorium.

Mr. Shamseer said many children were getting addicted to drugs of late, and teachers and parents should ensure that it did not happen. Teachers should report such issues to parents, and parents should seek expert opinion if they notice behavioural changes in their children. A child-friendly environment should be created at homes, he said

The fourth phase of the Child-Friendly Kerala project aims at setting up child protection committees, taking action to prevent children dropping out of schools, protecting children from sexual assault, child abuse, and alcohol and drug abuse, preventing child labour and begging, eliminating child marriage, creating gender equality, and promoting scientific awareness.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar presided over the programme. Magician Gopinath Muthukad, Commission member Shyamaladevi, and District Child Protection Officer K.V. Rajisha took classes on various topics.

