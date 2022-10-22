Kerala

Anti drug campaign: school organises bicycle rally

Alappuzha district panchayat member Hemalatha flagging off a bicycle rally by NCC cadets of Devaswom Board Higher Secondary School, Cheriyanad.

As part of a month-long anti-drug campaign, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Devaswom Board Higher Secondary School (DBHSS), Cheriyanad, organised a bicycle rally from Cheriyanad to Kollakadavu recently.

It was flagged off by Alappuzha district panchayat member Hemalatha. Chengannur Assistant Excise Inspector V. Arun Kumar delivered an anti-drug message. After the rally, NCC cadets distributed pamphlets and conducted flash mobs to create awareness against drug abuse at Thonakkad, Puliyur, Chengannur and Kollakadavu. DBHSS Principal Leena J., headmistress U. Prabha, PTA president T.C. Sunilkumar, local ward member C.K. Prasanna Kumari, NCC officer Lt. Subha G. Nair, and others attended.


