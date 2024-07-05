GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-drug campaign launched in Chathinamkulam

Published - July 05, 2024 06:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the efforts to curb substance abuse, students from MSM HSS School, Chathinamkulam, have written letters to the Chief Minister of Kerala urging the government to formulate stronger laws against drug traders. The anti-drug committees in Chathinamkulam recently stopped the sales of restricted drugs and the campaign was launched after reports of drug dealers targeting school students.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by divisioncouncillorKrishnendhu on Friday. Abdul Salam, president of the Chathinamkulam Muslim Juma Masjid, school manager Abdul Shareef, Principal Haseena, headteacher Sreekumar, staff secretary Vahab Kutty, and others were also present.

