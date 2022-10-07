Anti-drug campaign held in Kollam

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 07, 2022 17:13 IST

The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Unarvu Anti-Narcotics Club of the Sree Narayana College of Technology, Vadakkevila, jointly organised an anti-drug campaign in Kollam recently. V. Rajesh, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, and the district manager of Vimukthi Mission inaugurated the event. Principal C. Anitha Sankar presided over the function. N.G. Babu, Principal, Sree Narayana Public School; T. Mahalekshmi, Principal, Sree Narayana Institute of Technology; NSS programme officer J.L. Simple; Unarvu members and NSS volunteers attended the event.  

