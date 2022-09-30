Anti-drug campaign in Kollam district from October 2

A committee has been formed for the purpose and groups among women will be in charge of taking anti-drug message to the grassroots

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
September 30, 2022 20:29 IST

The district administration will implement a wide range of programmes to spread awareness about substance abuse and ensue a drug-free future.

While the Education department will organise anti-drug programmes in schools from October 2 to November 1, vigil groups formed for the purpose will be in charge of conducting the sessions.

A district-level committee has been formed for the purpose and the campaign will include noted personalities from various fields. Auxiliary groups constituted among women in the 18-40 age group will be in charge of taking the anti-drug message to the grassroots.

While district panchayat plans to conduct programmes with the help of local bodies, schools and libraries, Kudumbashree workers will be be tasked with the responsibility in Kollam Corporation.

People’s representatives have demanded to strengthen enforcement measures in the city and rural areas, and deploy senior officials to handle narcotic cases. They also point out that the Student Educare application can be used to monitor drug abuse among children without compromising their privacy.

A committee with district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel as president and District Collector Afsana Parveen as coordinator will handle the district-level coordination of the campaign. Selected teachers will be given special training by the Police department as part of ‘Yodhav’, a programme that provides medical help to children addicted to drugs.

