Anti-drug campaign a major social movement: Minister

January 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The anti-drug awareness campaign involving every strata of society is a major social movement undertaken by the State government, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating the valedictory of the district-level anti-drug awareness programmes organised by the District Information Office at Ezhukone Sree Narayanaguru Central School on Tuesday.

“This intensive campaign with public participation was launched as part of the efforts to make the State drug-free. This marks the end of one phase and the beginning of another,” said the Minister.

Observing that even known personalities are drawn to substance abuse, he pointed out how it had also led to some gruesome murders. “It is essential to educate everyone so that they are aware of the risks of drug addiction. Children should be able to understand the danger involved and steer others away from drugs,” he said.

Mr. Balagopal added that local surveillance against narcotics would be strengthened with the support of Kudumbashree workers, voluntary organisations, and social workers. “Apart from providing the necessary infrastructure, the government aims to ensure peaceful life and social security to the citizen,” he said.

Kottarakara block panchayat president M.S. Sivaprasad presided over the function. District panchayat vice president Suma Lal delivered the anti-drug message. Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert led the classes. Ezhukone grama panchayat vice president Athira Johnson, District Information Officer C.F. Dileep Kumar, school manager K. Suresh Kumar, senior principal N. Ajay Babu, and principal Priya Rajan were also present on the occasion.