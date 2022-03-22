Anti-drug awareness programme organised
KASARAGOD
The State Excise Department organised an anti-drug awareness programme “For the knowledge of Parents,” at Bedadukka panchayat hall here on Tuesday. The programme was conducted in an attempt to tackle the drug mafia, which was targeting colleges and schools in the district, Bedadukka grama panchayat president M. Dhanya, who inaugurated the programme, said.
