Anti-defection law: Trial progressing in 78 cases, says State Election Commission

December 04, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Election Commission has disqualified a total of eight ward members under the anti-defection law and re-elected new members since the 2020 local body elections, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan has said.

Trial is in progress in 78 cases before the Commission which holds the powers of a civil court, Mr. Shajahan said, inaugurating a workshop held on Saturday to mark the 30th foundation day of the Commission.

Individuals disqualified under the anti-defection law are banned from contesting in local body polls for a period of six years.

The Commission acts on complaints lodged by a local body member or an individual assigned by a political party in the event of an elected member relinquishing his party membership, breaching the party whip, or a candidate who won as an independent before joining a political party.

The Commission observed that such disqualifications lead to by-elections and affect the smooth functioning of local bodies.

In August, the Commission had disqualified 9,014 candidates who had contested the 2020 local body elections for failing to furnish details of their election expenses on time.