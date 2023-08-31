ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-defacement squads intensify steps against poll code violations

August 31, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

With less than a week left for the Puthuppally byelection, the anti-defacement squads under the District Election Authority have intensified measures against poll code violations.

According to officials, around 8,051 campaign materials erected without authorisation in public and private spaces have been removed so far by the squads. This also includes 6,730 posters, 518 banners and 793 flags.

The authorities have received 24 complaints of poll code violations through the C-Vigil app. Of these, follow-up actions on 17 complaints were initiated while the rest were found invalid.

As many as 1,615 absentee voters have cast their votes so far in the Assembly constituency. Of this, 1,317 are aged above 80 while the rest are differently-abled. A special polling team has been visiting the houses of those who had applied in advance to vote at home, since August 25.

