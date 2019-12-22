Anti-CAA rallies in Kochi today

Social activists, theatre personalities and actors will take out two protest marches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kochi on Monday.

Film actors and theatre personalities, under the aegis of Collective Phase One, will begin their rally from Gandhi Square near Rajendra maidan. The rally, which will begin at 3 p.m. will converge at Vasco Square at Fort Kochi at 7 p.m.

Writer N.S. Madhavan, filmmakers Kamal, Venu, Rajeev Ravi and Ashique Abu are expected to participate.

Music concert

A music concert will be held at Vasco Square where Shahabas Aman, Urali, Anvar Ali and Rashmi Satish will perform. Long March, the rally organised by social activists, will begin from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor at 1 p.m. It will conclude at Cochin Shipyard.