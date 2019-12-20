Anti-CAA protests: Police on high alert in northern districts of Kerala

Fearing tension in the wake of the killing of two people in police firing in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizens (Amendment) Act on Thursday, the police and district administration in north Malabar are on high alert to avert any law and order situation in the region.

The police and the administration in Kasargod are especially vigilant as the district borders of Mangaluru. State Police Chief Loknath Behera declared an alert in northern districts in the State following the death of the two in police firing in Mangaluru.

Security measures, including police patrolling, have been intensified in Kasargod to avoid violence and untoward incidents. District Collector D. Sajith Babu said there was nothing to worry in the district and that people have the democratic right to carry out protest in a peaceful manner. However, considering the tension and incidents of violence in the neighbouring States and in view of isolated incidents of violence in the district, steps had been taken here to avert any escalation, he told The Hindu.

The police in the district have increased the patrolling across the district and also intensified the vigil in the borders as a precautionary measure. The authorities in the district have warned that any attempt to create violence would be handled in a suitable manner.

KSRTC bus attacked

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Mangaluru to Kasaragod came under attack near Manjeswaram on Thursday night. Bus driver N. Shibu suffered injuries in his shoulder, when the stone pelted by two persons on a bike hit the glass. No passenger was injured. The driver was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru. The Manjeswaram police have registered a case.

Earlier, another KSRTC bus was also damaged in stone-pelting near Manjeswaram Govind Pai Government College on Thursday evening. No one was injured in the incident.

In Kozhikode, the City police have kept its striking force ready to quickly respond in case of any unexpected violence.

Station House Officers in politically sensitive areas are all on the alert following a special directive issued by District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George urging them to step up the local surveillance measures . Day and night patrol will also be intensified in all public places covering bus stands, railway stations and tourism spots.

Meanwhile, no restrictions have been imposed on protest campaigns and demonstrations with prior permission in the city.