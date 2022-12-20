Anti-buffer zone protests take political colours in Kozhikode

December 20, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Protests against the proposal to have buffer zones within 1-km radius of forests and wildlife sanctuaries is slowly taking a political colour in Kozhikode, with the Congress launching an agitation at Koorachund on Tuesday and the CPI(M) planning a meeting on December 22.

It follows a convention held by the Kerala Karshaka Athijeevana Samyuktha Samithi, a collective of farmers’ organisations, at Koorachund on Monday. Through the protest, the Congress is reportedly trying to regain its support base among sections of upland farmers, a large majority of whom are Christians, who will be affected by the buffer zone proposal. This can be gauged from the fact that though the party had cancelled all its events scheduled on Tuesday in the wake of the demise of its State treasurer V. Prathapachandran, the convention at Koorachund was not on the list.

Opening the event, Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition, demanded that the government clarify which report it was going to submit in the Supreme Court when the case related to the proposal would come up soon. “What are you going to submit? The satellite survey report or the field study report?” he asked. Mr. Chennithala alleged that the government had cheated farmers all along.

Earlier, he told the media in Kozhikode that the satellite survey report on the areas to be covered in the buffer zone was full of absurdities, which should be rejected. “From the beginning, the government had been taking an anti-farmer stand. It did not prepare properly before approaching the Supreme Court. The United Democratic Front is of the opinion that there would be zero buffer zones,” Mr. Chennithala said. He alleged that the Minister for Wildlife was keeping on changing his views on the issue. The government should take into view concerns raised by Christian religious heads.

Meanwhile, K.M. Sachindev, the local CPI(M) MLA representing Balussery, has called a meeting on December 22 to explain the party’s stand on the issue. This is significant as a few local CPI(M) leaders were seen at the convention held by the Kerala Karshaka Athijeevana Samyuktha Samithi.