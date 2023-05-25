ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-bribe inspections carried out at village offices

May 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Checks in 12 districts on the instructions of Revenue Minister K. Rajan

The Hindu Bureau

Inspections were carried out at village offices across Kerala on Thursday after a village field assistant was arrested for accepting bribe during an adalat at Mannarkkad earlier this week.

The inspections were conducted in 12 districts on the instructions of Revenue Minister K. Rajan. A team consisting of senior officials from the Secretariat conducted the inspection in village offices in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Teams assigned by the Land Revenue Commissionerate visited 41 offices elsewhere in other districts, a statement said. The reports on the findings are expected to be submitted shortly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had arrested V. Suresh Kumar, a village field assistant, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹2,500. VACB officers who raided his accommodation had also discovered an extraordinary amount of cash.

The Revenue department has instructed the Land Revenue Commissioner to take stringent action against officials who delay the issuance of certificates and services. The zonal revenue intelligence offices, the inspections wings of the Land Revenue Commissionerate and collectorates will be strengthened with more staff as part of tackling corruption, the department said.

The department also plans to organise a meeting of service organisations next week to discuss ways to curb corruption.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US