Anti-bribe inspections carried out at village offices

May 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Inspections were carried out at village offices across Kerala on Thursday after a village field assistant was arrested for accepting bribe during an adalat at Mannarkkad earlier this week.

The inspections were conducted in 12 districts on the instructions of Revenue Minister K. Rajan. A team consisting of senior officials from the Secretariat conducted the inspection in village offices in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Teams assigned by the Land Revenue Commissionerate visited 41 offices elsewhere in other districts, a statement said. The reports on the findings are expected to be submitted shortly.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had arrested V. Suresh Kumar, a village field assistant, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹2,500. VACB officers who raided his accommodation had also discovered an extraordinary amount of cash.

The Revenue department has instructed the Land Revenue Commissioner to take stringent action against officials who delay the issuance of certificates and services. The zonal revenue intelligence offices, the inspections wings of the Land Revenue Commissionerate and collectorates will be strengthened with more staff as part of tackling corruption, the department said.

The department also plans to organise a meeting of service organisations next week to discuss ways to curb corruption.