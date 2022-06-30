Anthrax confirmed in wild boars

June 30, 2022 14:46 IST

Thiruvananthapuram The Health department has launched immediate control measures after anthrax was confirmed in wild boars in the forest area of Athirappilly, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The Departments of Animal Husbandry, Forest and Wildlife and Health had conducted an outbreak investigation after herds of wild boar were found dead in the forest region. An examination of the samples collected from the dead animals confirmed the presence of Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium which causes anthrax.

People can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. The Health department is closely observing those people who buried the animal carcasses and giving them necessary medical care.

Bacillus anthracis occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals. Hence if domestic animals or wild animals are found dying en masse anywhere, people should take care not to go to those locations and not to handle the carcass. The Animal Husbandry/Health/Forest departments should be informed immediately if such events are spotted.

A review meeting was convened in Thrissur by the departments concerned and control measures were strengthened. The Animal Husbandary department has initiated steps to vaccinate animals in the locality.

Anthrax is not a contagious disease and cannot spread from human to human.