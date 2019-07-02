Anthoor municipal chairperson not prima facie guilty: E.P. Jayarajan

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan has said the ongoing probe into the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil has not found Anthoor municipal chairperson P.K. Shyamala prima facie guilty of any wrongdoing and the Opposition will be disappointed with the outcome if the emerging findings are anything to go by.

His remarks in the Assembly on Monday drew loud protests from the Opposition members who accused the government of influencing the investigation.

Mr. Jayarajan said the government would not succumb to any pressure to punish any persons without establishing crime. The probe would take its own course. Separates investigations were being undertaken by the police and the department. He accused the Opposition and a section of the media of exploiting the issue for political gains at the expense of the State. Projecting the State in a bad light, particularly among non-resident Indians (NRIs), would affect its prospects at a time when the government was going ahead with simplifying steps to launch industrial ventures.

Licence applications

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen said local bodies had been instructed to clear backlogs of licence applications. Adalats were being organised across the State to expedite the efforts. The Minister himself would convene adalats to be held in Corporations later this month.

The Opposition blamed the government for failing to adopt corrective measures in the industrial sector in the aftermath of entrepreneur P. Sugathan’s suicide at Punalur a year ago. It alleged that the political leadership had failed in improving the State’s position in terms of ease of doing business.

Replying to another question, Mr. Jayarajan said the Right to Information Act was being misused by various quarters to intimidate entrepreneurs and extort money from them. The government had taken note of instances of false complaints being submitted to seek Vigilance probes into business ventures.