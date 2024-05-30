Antarctic consultative meet to conclude on Thursday

KOCHI: Delegates attending the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting planted coconut saplings at the event venue at Grand Hyatt here on Wednesday.

The saplings were planted in memory of the meeting that highlighted the need to ensure environment protection across the globe. The meet will conclude on Thursday, according to a release.

Around 350 delegates from 56 countries attended the 10-day programme. India will be able to host the next meeting in 2053. It was held earlier in New Delhi in 2007. The delegates presented various projects for the protection and conservation of Antarctica, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.