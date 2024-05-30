GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Antarctic consultative meet to conclude on Thursday

Published - May 30, 2024 07:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates attending the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting planting a coconut sapling at the venue of the event in Kochi on Wednesday.

KOCHI: Delegates attending the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting planted coconut saplings at the event venue at Grand Hyatt here on Wednesday.

The saplings were planted in memory of the meeting that highlighted the need to ensure environment protection across the globe. The meet will conclude on Thursday, according to a release.

Around 350 delegates from 56 countries attended the 10-day programme. India will be able to host the next meeting in 2053. It was held earlier in New Delhi in 2007. The delegates presented various projects for the protection and conservation of Antarctica, the release said.

