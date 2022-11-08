Answer script evaluation: Calicut varsity launches mobile app to record marks

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Calicut has launched a mobile application to record students’ marks after evaluation of their answer scripts.

It will be used for the first time during the evaluation of second semester answer scripts of B.Ed. students, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. There will be one evaluation camp in five districts. The app titled Camp Manager can be downloaded from Google Play Store by camp chairpersons, chief evaluators, and their deputies. They can log in using their user ID and passwords and record marks.

According to university officials, the answer scripts of second semester B.Ed. exams this time were collected using bar codes instead of the earlier practice of affixing false numbers on them. The new technology for entering marks after evaluation of answer scripts is being used as a follow-up. Instead of the evaluation camp chairperson or chief evaluator sending marks to the Pareeksha Bhavan after the process, they can now enter marks into the mobile application every day, which can be accessed by the digital section then itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evaluators are supposed to go through 15 answer scripts in the morning session and 10 in the afternoon session. Officials expressed hope that it would speed up the announcement of results.

Launching the app on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said efforts were on to speed up modernisation and digitisation of the Pareeksha Bhavan. Soon, marks for other exams too would be recorded via the app, he added.