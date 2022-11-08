Answer script evaluation: Calicut varsity launches mobile app to record marks

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 08, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Calicut has launched a mobile application to record students’ marks after evaluation of their answer scripts.

It will be used for the first time during the evaluation of second semester answer scripts of B.Ed. students, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. There will be one evaluation camp in five districts. The app titled Camp Manager can be downloaded from Google Play Store by camp chairpersons, chief evaluators, and their deputies. They can log in using their user ID and passwords and record marks.

According to university officials, the answer scripts of second semester B.Ed. exams this time were collected using bar codes instead of the earlier practice of affixing false numbers on them. The new technology for entering marks after evaluation of answer scripts is being used as a follow-up. Instead of the evaluation camp chairperson or chief evaluator sending marks to the Pareeksha Bhavan after the process, they can now enter marks into the mobile application every day, which can be accessed by the digital section then itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The evaluators are supposed to go through 15 answer scripts in the morning session and 10 in the afternoon session. Officials expressed hope that it would speed up the announcement of results.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Launching the app on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said efforts were on to speed up modernisation and digitisation of the Pareeksha Bhavan. Soon, marks for other exams too would be recorded via the app, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app