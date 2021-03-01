Answer questions on KIIFB, demands Surendran

Kochi

01 March 2021 12:05 IST

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac should answer the questions on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board raised by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman than resorting to cheap political statements, said BJP State president K. Surendran.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Monday, Mr. Surendran criticised Mr. Issac for his response to the statements made by the union minister at a public meeting held here on Sunday.

Mr. Issac could not provide answers to the posers of the Comptroller and Auditor General on the legality and Constitutional validity of KIIFB, he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the State government diverted the funds allotted by the Centre for the development of Chellanam coastal area.

Six months ago, the State government issued an order taking over the land of several temples in the State. These holdings were taken over by the State at a time when the government was liberally allotting land to clubs and libraries in the State. Protests were taking place in Kozhikode and Kannur districts against the land takeover, he said.

Minority communities need not be worried about the legislation the BJP plans to propose against “love jihad.” The State should unitedly fight the fringe extremist elements, he said.