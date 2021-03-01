Answer questions on KIIFB, demands Surendran

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac should answer the questions on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board raised by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman than resorting to cheap political statements, said BJP State president K. Surendran.
Speaking at a press conference held here on Monday, Mr. Surendran criticised Mr. Issac for his response to the statements made by the union minister at a public meeting held here on Sunday.
Mr. Issac could not provide answers to the posers of the Comptroller and Auditor General on the legality and Constitutional validity of KIIFB, he said.
Mr. Surendran alleged that the State government diverted the funds allotted by the Centre for the development of Chellanam coastal area.
Six months ago, the State government issued an order taking over the land of several temples in the State. These holdings were taken over by the State at a time when the government was liberally allotting land to clubs and libraries in the State. Protests were taking place in Kozhikode and Kannur districts against the land takeover, he said.
Minority communities need not be worried about the legislation the BJP plans to propose against “love jihad.” The State should unitedly fight the fringe extremist elements, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath