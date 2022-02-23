Another suspect in Haridas murder remanded

C.P. Sajit February 23, 2022 18:11 IST

He is suspected to have been part of killer gang

He is suspected to have been part of killer gang

Staff Reporter KANNUR Another person has been remanded in custody in the murder of Haridas at Punnol in New Mahe near Thalassery. According to the police, Nijil Das, a native of Punnol, who has been remanded, is suspected to have been part of the gang which killed Haridas. Four RSS-BJP activists, including BJP Thalassery municipal ward councillor Lijesh were arrested in the case. Meanwhile, a high-level police meeting was convened attended by Northern Region IG Ashok Yadav, the Kannur DIG and City Police Commissioner. The police believe that Lijesh’s speech after the clash at the temple festival here may have led to the murder. Haridas was hacked to death while returning home from the sea. The police concluded that the accused had committed the crime with proper planning within weeks of the clash at the temple. However, they are yet to identify the killers. Meanwhile, the postmortem report said that excessive bleeding from more than 20 cuts was the cause of death of Haridas.



Our code of editorial values