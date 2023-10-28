Another surge of northeast monsoon is likely in Kerala

October 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After the normal onset of the northeast monsoon over Kerala, the State is likely to witness some isolated intense spells across the Sate in the coming days. The flow of northeasterly wind over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened after the dissipation of the cyclone Hamoon formed over the Bay of Bengal that had impeded the progress of the easterlies.

Except for Kerala, which had been receiving a few good spells of rain and some isolated spells in Tamil Nadu, the northeast monsoon was largely weak in the southern Peninsula until now. But now, rain activities would intensify over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka until October 31 with the strengthening of the easterly wind, said a Skeymet Weather bulletin issued on Saturday.

Though the rain activity was likely to subside a little bit from November 1 onward, scattered rain might continue over Kerala and Tamil Nadu and another surge of the northeast monsoon was expected between November 3 and 6, said the Skymet bulletin.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for eight districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rains under the influence of the light to moderate northeasterlies that prevail over Kerala in the lower troposphere level.

Kerala has so far received a total of 287.1 mm rainfall from October 1 to 28 against the long-period average of 278.7 mm during this period, an increase of 3% in rainfall. The long-range forecast issued by the IMD also forecast above-normal rainfall over Kerala between November 3 and 9.