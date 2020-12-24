Another shigella case in Kozhikode

The Health Department has allayed concern about a possible spread of shigellosis in Kozhikode district as reports emerged that a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from Kallampara, near Feroke, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment of the bacterial infection.
This follows the death of a 11-year-old boy from Mayanad due to the infection. Nine others were reported to have the infection and over 30 had symptoms. Though there were reports that the presence of the bacteria had been detected in water samples collected from the wells in the area, they could not be confirmed. Health Department officials were quick to dismiss any link between the Mayanad incident and the one reported in Feroke.
According to sources, the toddler hailing from division 22 of the Feroke municipality was initially admitted to a private hospital at Chungam a couple of days ago with stomach pain. He was referred to another hospital in Kozhikode when his condition did not improve.
The infection was confirmed on Wednesday. Following this, the health wing of the Feroke municipality chlorinated over 100 wells in the division. Shigellosis is usually found in children aged below five. The symptoms include dysentery, stomach pain and fever.
The Health Department has urged the people to ensure hand hygiene and report to the nearest health facility if they develop any symptoms.
